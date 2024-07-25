Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 14 of 26]

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi down the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing operates two fighter squadrons comprised of the A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon; both working in tandem to defend our personnel and allies on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Osan Air Base
    airpower
    USAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-16
    A-10

