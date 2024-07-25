51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi down the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing operates two fighter squadrons comprised of the A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon; both working in tandem to defend our personnel and allies on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

