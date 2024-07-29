A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxis down the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft, and serves the 36th FS by being highly maneuverable in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:38 Photo ID: 8557319 VIRIN: 240724-F-TY205-2380 Resolution: 5397x3036 Size: 8.35 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.