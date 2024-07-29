Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 15 of 26]

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron taxis down the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft, and serves the 36th FS by being highly maneuverable in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:38
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    airpower
    USAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-16
    A-10

