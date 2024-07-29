Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Alexus Resendiz, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. In an air-to-surface role, the F-16 can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with superior accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft, and return to its starting point, making it a vital part of the “Fight Tonight” mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:40
    Photo ID: 8557316
    VIRIN: 240724-F-PT849-1344
    Resolution: 5642x3174
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    airpower
    USAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-16
    A-10

