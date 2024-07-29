A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 36th FS has a distinguished history dating back 101 years and has flown over 20 different types of aircraft, including today’s F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 22:34
|Photo ID:
|8557323
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-TY205-5088
|Resolution:
|3882x2184
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.