51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon gives the 51st Fighter Wing the ability to locate targets in all weather conditions, as well as the ability to detect low-flying aircraft to deliver its weapons with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

Date Taken: 07.24.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd