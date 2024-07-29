U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, taxi the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 36th FS provides security for the ROK by consistently training to deter and defend against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:30 Photo ID: 8557325 VIRIN: 240724-F-BD538-6556 Resolution: 5939x3341 Size: 11.61 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.