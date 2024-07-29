51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a multi-role fighter aircraft, capable of locating targets in all weather conditions and detecting low-flying aircraft in radar ground clutter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
