U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II is a twin-engine jet aircraft that gives the 51st Fighter Wing the ability to defend against light maritime attack aircraft and all ground targets, such as tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:29 Photo ID: 8557328 VIRIN: 240724-F-BD538-1047 Resolution: 5621x3740 Size: 7.04 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.