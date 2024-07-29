51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II is a premiere close air support fighter, capable of surviving direct hits from armor-piercing and high explosive projectiles up to 23mm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

