51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxis the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing has two fighter squadrons which host the A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon both providing the capability to carry munitions enabling the wing to execute its missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

