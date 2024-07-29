U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 25th FS, known by their moniker of the “Assam Draggins”, is the premier close air support fighter squadron on the Korean peninsula today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:37 Photo ID: 8557321 VIRIN: 240724-F-TY205-3696 Resolution: 4309x2424 Size: 5.66 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.