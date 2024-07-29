Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 17 of 26]

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The 25th FS, known by their moniker of the “Assam Draggins”, is the premier close air support fighter squadron on the Korean peninsula today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 22:37
    Photo ID: 8557321
    VIRIN: 240724-F-TY205-3696
    Resolution: 4309x2424
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26], by Capt. Kippun Sumner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    airpower
    USAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-16
    A-10

