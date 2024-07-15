86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Manuel Ruiz, 86th Security Forces Squadron member, receives guidance while giving medical care during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing Inspection Team members explained that any piece of plastic may be used as a temporary seal for a sunken chest wound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

