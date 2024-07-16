86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jean Maire Weitz, 86th Security Forces Squadron member, secures a point during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2024. Security forces defenders secured the building, searched it for any threats and escorted potential victims out of the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)
