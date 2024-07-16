86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vladimir Jimenez, 86th Security Forces Squadron member, role plays as an active shooter, by shooting blanks upward, during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2024. The exercise gives service members simulated scenarios to practice readiness, response time, tactical defense and communication skills during a time of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

