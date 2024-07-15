86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Beccacio and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keylee Staine, both 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron wing inspector team members, pack blanks into M4 carbine magazines before a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing WIT was responsible for setting up, observing and providing feedback to all scenarios performed during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

