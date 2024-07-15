86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Army Pfc. Dakota Black, 239th Military Police Company member, U.S. Army Spc. James Burgess, 239th MPC team lead, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Joshua Levane, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, prepare to clear a room during a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024. The exercise provided simulated scenarios to practice emergency procedures across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, giving the opportunity for joint-branch training and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

