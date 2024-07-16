Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2 [Image 6 of 14]

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vladimir Jimenez, active shooter role player, is arrested by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Lee, 86th Security Forces Squadron member, during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2024. The exercise gave service members simulated scenarios to practice readiness, response time, tactical defense and communication skills during a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

    Ramstein AB
    Ramstein
    exercise
    readiness
    training
    Operation Varsity

