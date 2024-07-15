86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Beccacio, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, places a M4 Carbine magazine on a table before beginning a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024. Participants were tested on their readiness with active shooter scenarios on the first day of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

