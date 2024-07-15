86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Casey Kitts, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, role plays as an active shooter during a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024. The base was evaluated on its ability to response to active shooter scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

Date Taken: 07.15.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE