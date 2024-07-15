86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Casey Kitts, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, role plays as an active shooter in a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024. The exercise gave service members simulated scenarios to practice readiness, response time, tactical defense and communication skills during a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)
