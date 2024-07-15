U.S. Air Force Airman 1st. Class Casey Kitts, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, role plays as an active shooter in a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024. The exercise gave service members simulated scenarios to practice readiness, response time, tactical defense and communication skills during a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 07:54 Photo ID: 8533195 VIRIN: 240715-F-XS544-1043 Resolution: 5275x3517 Size: 1.48 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW kicks off OV 24-2 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.