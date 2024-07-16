U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Manuel Ruiz, 86th Security Forces Squadron member, provides medical care to a medical manikin during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2024. Defenders must know basic tactical combat casualty care, so they can administer emergency care prior to the arrival of medical staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 07:54 Photo ID: 8533191 VIRIN: 240716-F-XS544-1199 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.11 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW kicks off OV 24-2 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.