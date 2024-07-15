Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2 [Image 4 of 14]

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron search a building during a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2024. The exercise gave service members simulated scenarios to practice readiness, response time, tactical defense and communication skills during a crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8533187
    VIRIN: 240716-F-XS544-1149
    Resolution: 5264x3003
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 86 AW kicks off OV 24-2 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein AB
    Ramstein
    exercise
    readiness
    training
    Operation Varsity

