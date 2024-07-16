86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Gardner, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, engages a simulated active shooter during a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024.The exercise provided simulated scenarios to practice emergency procedures across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, giving the opportunity for joint-branch training and readiness.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

