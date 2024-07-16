Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2 [Image 11 of 14]

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Gardner, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron patrolman, engages a simulated active shooter during a base emergency management exercise at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, July 15, 2024.The exercise provided simulated scenarios to practice emergency procedures across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, giving the opportunity for joint-branch training and readiness.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 07:54
    Photo ID: 8533194
    VIRIN: 240715-F-XS544-1077
    Resolution: 4683x2982
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW kicks off OV 24-2 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2
    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    Ramstein
    exercise
    readiness
    training
    Operation Varsity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download