Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

Chiclayo Airshow attendees watch as U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, taxis down the flight line for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The Viper Demo Team is scheduled to perform more than 20 shows in 2024 in the U.S. and internationally as part of the airframe’s 50th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

