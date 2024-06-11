Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nadia Sosnoski, right, and Tech. Sgt. Samuel Allen, Max Impact vocalists, perform a song for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. Max Impact, the U.S. Air Force’s premier rock band, performed various shows in Chiclayo and Lima, Peru, to engage with partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024
Location: CHICLAYO, PE