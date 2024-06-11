Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, conducts an aerial demonstration for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. Following the demonstration, Hiester and 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) leadership engaged with air show attendees, building relationships and showing their appreciation for the host nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 Location: CHICLAYO, PE