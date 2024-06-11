Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

Peruvian Air Force pilots conduct an aerial demonstration in a KC-130H and Mirage 2000 aircraft for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The air show consisted of various aerial demonstrations, static displays and performances from dancers and bands, including the U.S. Air Force’s premier rock band, Max Impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

