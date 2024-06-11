Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 20 of 26]

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Peruvian Air Force pilots conduct an aerial demonstration in a KC-130H and Mirage 2000 aircraft for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The air show consisted of various aerial demonstrations, static displays and performances from dancers and bands, including the U.S. Air Force’s premier rock band, Max Impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:14
    Photo ID: 8480989
    VIRIN: 240615-F-EQ901-1697
    Resolution: 7611x5074
    Size: 19.3 MB
    Location: CHICLAYO, PE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Peru
    Max Impact
    F-16 Viper
    ChiclayoAirShow
    CIX24

