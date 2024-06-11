Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

Chiclayo Airshow attendees watch the Peruvian Air Force Bicolor Squadron perform an aerial demonstration in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The air show included representation from the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the Air Force’s premier rock band, Max Impact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024
Location: CHICLAYO, PE