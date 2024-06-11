Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 23 of 26]

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

    CHICLAYO, PERU

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, conducts an aerial demonstration for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The F-16’s new paint scheme pays homage to the YF-16 prototype that first flew at Edwards Air Force Base in 1974. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8480992
    VIRIN: 240615-F-EQ901-1908
    Resolution: 4477x2985
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: CHICLAYO, PE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    Peru
    Max Impact
    F-16 Viper
    ChiclayoAirShow
    CIX24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT