U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, conducts an aerial demonstration for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The F-16’s new paint scheme pays homage to the YF-16 prototype that first flew at Edwards Air Force Base in 1974. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:15 Photo ID: 8480992 VIRIN: 240615-F-EQ901-1908 Resolution: 4477x2985 Size: 6.25 MB Location: CHICLAYO, PE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.