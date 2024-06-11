U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, conducts an aerial demonstration for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The F-16’s new paint scheme pays homage to the YF-16 prototype that first flew at Edwards Air Force Base in 1974. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8480992
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-EQ901-1908
|Resolution:
|4477x2985
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|CHICLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT