U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, poses for a photo with Chiclayo Airshow attendees in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. Crul, along with 23rd Wing Public Affairs specialists, documented the event in support of the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern). (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
