    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

    CHCHLAYO, PERU

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Chiclayo Airshow attendees spectate air demonstrations and static displays in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. Alongside Peruvian Air Force personnel, the U.S. Air Force participated in the air show, strengthening relationships with partner nations while showcasing air superiority throughout the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024
    VIRIN: 240615-F-EQ901-1623
    Location: CHCHLAYO, PE
    This work, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

    SOUTHCOM
    Peru
    Max Impact
    F-16 Viper
    ChiclayoAirShow
    CIX24

