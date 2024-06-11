Chiclayo Airshow attendees spectate air demonstrations and static displays in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. Alongside Peruvian Air Force personnel, the U.S. Air Force participated in the air show, strengthening relationships with partner nations while showcasing air superiority throughout the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
This work, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Devin Boyer
Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
