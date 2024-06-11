A Peruvian Air Force pilot conducts an aerial demonstration in a Mirage 2000 aircraft for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team followed the Peruvian Air Force’s performance, showcasing the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s agility and maneuverability to more than 80,000 air show attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 10:14
|Photo ID:
|8480990
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-EQ901-1721
|Resolution:
|4315x2877
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|CHICHLAYO, PE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
