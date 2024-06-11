Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

The Chiclayo Airshow 2024 took place from June 15-16, 2024, and included static and aerial demonstrations of various aircraft in the Peruvian Air Force.



The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Max Impact, the premiere U.S. Air Force rock band, also performed at the event to more than 80,000 people throughout the event.



The airshow demonstrated the expertise of the Peruvian and U.S. pilots, encouraging an aviation mindset in potential future Airmen and highlighting military stewardship – all while showcasing the depth of partnership between the two allied nations.



“It’s important that we’re allies,” said Peruvian Air Force Col. Alex Gibson, Chiclayo Airshow 2024 air boss. “As the Armed Forces, we have always tried to learn from countries that are more developed than us as we become equal in air doctrine. It’s always important to demonstrate to our population that we know what the spirit of air power is and to develop that need in our people. We remained committed to encouraging them to see that air power is necessary to the entire nation to be able to carry out our mission of development and defense.”



As a way to highlight that importance, senior leaders from the Peruvian government and military attended the event, to include Army Gen. David Guillermo Ojeda Parra, joint chief of the armed forces; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Carlos Enrique Chávez Cateriano; and Walter Enrique Astudillo Chavez, the Minister of Defense. John T. McNamara, Chargè d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Peru, also attended.



The event included band performances from both Max Impact and the Peruvian military band, cultural dances, activities for children, hangars filled with booths from local and regional vendors, aircraft static displays with pilots available for questions and answers, and a special demonstration from the Peruvian Bicolor Acrobatic Squad.



“Every time we participate in events like these with other Air Forces,” Gibson said, “both us and those who come here learn something new – it pushes us to look for standardizations of the future, and it strengthens how we operate together.



“A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into making this event possible and to ensure that the Viper is here today flying over the skies of Chiclayo,” he continued.



With this all-star lineup of aircraft and skill, the participating U.S. Airmen said they were just glad to be part of the team here and now forging bonds that will last a lifetime.



“We are proud, and what a huge honor to be invited to this amazing show of partnership through airpower,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, the senior U.S. military official representing U.S. Southern Command. “This just solidifies our commitment to our long-standing relationship with Peru. We are better together. Our nations’ partnership is integral in advancing security and prosperity in the western hemisphere.



“This is what right looks like,” he added.

