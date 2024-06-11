Peruvian Air Force Bicolor Squadron pilots perform an aerial demonstration for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The air show showcased multiple aircraft through aerial demonstrations and static displays, including a performance from the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|06.15.2024
|CHICLAYO, PE
Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership
