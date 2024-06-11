Chiclayo Airshow 2024 showcases Peruvian, US partnership

A Peruvian Air Force pilot lands a Mirage 2000 aircraft after an aerial demonstration for the Chiclayo Airshow in Chiclayo, Peru, June 15, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Viper Demonstration Team followed the Peruvian Air Force’s performance, showcasing the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s agility and maneuverability to more than 80,000 air show attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024
Location: CHICLAYO, PE