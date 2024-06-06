Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19]

    Emory S. Land Tour

    BANDA SEA

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    BANDA SEA (May 27, 2024) The machine shop aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is where Land’s Sailors manufacture parts for submarines and surface ships. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8459796
    VIRIN: 240527-N-OJ012-3031
    Resolution: 6567x4378
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: BANDA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

