Emory S. Land Tour

PHILLIPINE SEA (May 21, 2024) – The medical department aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) consists of a clinic, an emergency room, dental offices, x-ray laboratory, and a sick bay. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

