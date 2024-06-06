Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Tour [Image 14 of 19]

    Emory S. Land Tour

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PHILLIPINE SEA (May 21, 2024) – The medical department aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) consists of a clinic, an emergency room, dental offices, x-ray laboratory, and a sick bay. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8459791
    VIRIN: 240521-N-XP344-3003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

