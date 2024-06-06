NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 17, 2014) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Apra Harbor, Guam, for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:24 Photo ID: 8459769 VIRIN: 240517-N-PW480-1046 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.15 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.