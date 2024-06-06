NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 17, 2014) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Apra Harbor, Guam, for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8459769
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-PW480-1046
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT