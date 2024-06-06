Emory S. Land Tour

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    05.17.2024

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 17, 2014) The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) departs Apra Harbor, Guam, for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nikita Custer)

