Emory S. Land Tour

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.02.2023

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 2, 2023)— The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) arrives at the island of Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for a regularly scheduled port visit, May 2. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
