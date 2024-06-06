PHILIPPINE SEA (May 2, 2023)— The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) arrives at the island of Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for a regularly scheduled port visit, May 2. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:24 Photo ID: 8459765 VIRIN: 230502-N-YU102-3018 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.66 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.