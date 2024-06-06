PHILLIPINE SEA (May 22, 2024) – A photo of the boat deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 22. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8459763
|VIRIN:
|240315-N-EQ708-4023
|Resolution:
|6303x4202
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], by SR Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT