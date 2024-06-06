Emory S. Land Tour

BANDA SEA (May 27, 2024) The machine shop aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) is where Land’s Sailors manufacture parts for submarines and surface ships. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

