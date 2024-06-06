Emory S. Land Tour

PHILLIPINE SEA (May 21, 2024) – The medical department aboard submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) consists of a clinic, an emergency room, dental offices, x-ray laboratory, and a sick bay. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8459779
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-XP344-3002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
