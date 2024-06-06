Emory S. Land Tour

PHILLIPINE SEA (May 22, 2024) – A photo of the boat deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 22. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

