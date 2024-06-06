Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Tour [Image 6 of 19]

    Emory S. Land Tour

    GUAM

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (April 5, 2024) — The crew’s mess aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:24
    Photo ID: 8459760
    VIRIN: 240405-N-MH959-3039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 797.89 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tours
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour
    Emory S. Land Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT