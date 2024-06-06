Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land Tour [Image 7 of 19]

    Emory S. Land Tour

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) – A photo of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 3. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 01:24
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
