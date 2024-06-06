Emory S. Land Tour

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) – A photo of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), May 3. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8459762
|VIRIN:
|210503-N-BN445-1041
|Resolution:
|5153x3681
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
