APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 5, 2023) – A photo of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Oct. 5. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8459744
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-PW480-1004
|Resolution:
|2000x934
|Size:
|604.86 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emory S. Land Tour [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT