Emory S. Land Tour

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 5, 2023) – A photo of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Oct. 5. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

