    Emory S. Land [Image 16 of 19]

    Emory S. Land

    BANDA SEA

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    BANDA SEA (May 27, 2024) - The barbershop aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

