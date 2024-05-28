Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off [Image 12 of 12]

    Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

    LA JOYA, PERU

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Senior defense officials from the U.S. and Peruvian militaries pose for a picture during the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. The ceremony included remarks from senior leaders from Peru and U.S. officials, as well as the unveiling of the official emblem of the exercise, a press conference, group photo and a celebration event for the partnership among all participating nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24
    StrengtheningRelationships

