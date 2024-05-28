Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

A French dignitary wears a Resolute Sentinel patch to show support and participation in the opening ceremony for RS24 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. By participating in Resolute Sentinel, the U.S. and allied countries bolster strong relationships and improve their ability to cohesively work together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

