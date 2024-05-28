Multinational military exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 kicks off

Multi-national military service members pose for a group photo before the opening ceremony of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Grupo 4 in La Joya, Peru, May 27, 2024. Exercise RS24 is an opportunity for cultural and tactical integration between the U.S. and its allied Latin American nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

